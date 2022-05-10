Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area to host mental health education event Wednesday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A free public program about mental health services and challenges in the Houghton community will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at the Portage Lake District Library, 105 Huron St. in Houghton. The program is sponsored by the Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area.

Speakers include representatives of Dial Help, Copper Country Community Mental Health, Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds, Unite Mental Health and Wellness, and the Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area.

Each speaker will give a short talk about the focus and work of their organization. A question and answer period will follow.

In the Keweenaw there are five main groups helping with mental health issues:

· Mental Health Support Group-Keweenaw Area provides support for people with mental health conditions and their families.

· Copper Country Community Mental Health offers treatment for mental health problems.

· Dial Help provides crisis counseling and suicide prevention services.

· Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds does advocacy for mental health.

· Unite Mental Health and Wellness helps connect people with specialty mental health providers. Questions? Email: MHSG-KA@aol.com

