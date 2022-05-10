Advertisement

Marquette Maritime Museum to open for season next week

Marquette Maritime Museum
Marquette Maritime Museum(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette museum is returning next week.

The Marquette Maritime Museum is set to open for the season on May 17.

The museum preserves the maritime history of Marquette, Lake Superior, and all the Great Lakes. It also hosts daily lighthouse tours.

The museum’s newest exhibit will be its lighthouse tower, which is expected to open to the public in mid-June.

The museum has been busy getting ready for the season.

“We close in the winter, so we spend the winter working on what we’re going to be doing with special events and exhibits for the coming season. We’ve been working hard all winter and we’re ready to go,” said Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum Director.

Marquette Maritime Museum will host many special events this summer, including the Michigan Lighthouse Festival, children’s art history workshops, paranormal lighthouse tours, and evening lighthouse tours.

