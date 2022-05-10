Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scams

Sheriff's Office says to never give out important information
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about several scams going around now. Three scams, in particular, have been reported recently.

The first scam involves a ‘spoofing’ number, making it seem as if 911 is calling you and saying a family member has been injured. They then ask for personal information.

The next scam is a caller who claims to be a Sergeant or Deputy Jason Cook who then asks for personal information.

The final one is a caller claiming to be from UPPCO telling the victim their power will be shut off in the next hour unless they pay.

“It’s really important not to give any information out specifically social security numbers, driver’s license, your date of birth, any pertinent information that they can take advantage of and use against you later on,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

Sheriff Zyburt also said if a call is from a number you don’t know, the best thing to do is not answer, they can always leave a message.

