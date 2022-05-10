Marquette City Commission looking at millage increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is exploring the possibility of a millage increase. The Commission met Monday evening for a special meeting where they discussed what a millage would mean for the city and residents.

To combat a 2 million dollar budget shortfall the commission is leaning towards increasing the millage by 2.67. That means the average homeowner would see an increase of $226 per year on their property tax.

“It’s the last resort, it’s the last thing we want to do and we continue to evaluate any options that we have to either bring down that millage or lessen the impact now, what we do want to say is start preparing now, I think Mayor Pro Tem Mayor said, contact your financial institutions to talk about your escrow and what that will mean,” City Manager Karen Kovacs said.

That increase would generate $1.5 million for the city. No action was taken by the commission Monday night. It is likely the commission would vote on the issue in June.

Following the special meeting, the City Commission held its regular meeting. They approved two ordinances for Presque Isle Park. The first establishes designated footpaths that prohibit biking. The second prohibits feeding wildlife in the city, excluding bird feeders. The City Manager says it’s about preserving the park.

“The designation of footpaths is really to preserve those pathways that we do have on Presque Isle and to eliminate or try to slow down the erosion that is occurring on those paths, especially around the edges, the goal behind both of these resolutions is to preserve that special place that we have which is Presque Isle,” said Kovacs.

Both ordinances were approved following public hearings. They came as recommendations from the Presque Isle Park Advisory Committee.

