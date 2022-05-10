Lineup announced for 2022 Marquette Area Blues Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette Area Blues Society presents the 18th Marquette Area Blues Fest featuring three days of world-class blues on the shores of Lake Superior in the Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette, Michigan September 2nd to the 4th, 2022.

This year’s festival continues the tradition of a mix of world-class blues musicians, a wide variety of food vendors, a beer & wine tent, free workshops, and assorted arts and crafts booths. The festival will kick off with a FREE concert on Friday night to thank the community for their continuing support!

To find out more information click here.

2022 Marquette Area Blues Fest Lineup Friday, September 2nd

Open to Public – FREE Admission FREE SHOW thanks to the Ore Dock Brewing Company and Honor Credit Union

Gates open at 5:00 pm

6:00 pm The Jimmys

8:00 pm Biscuit Miller

Saturday, September 3rd - TICKETED EVENT

1:00 pm Graham Brothers & Howlin’ Rhythm

2:30 pm Whiskey Ryan

4:00 pm Crossroads Resurrection

6:00 pm Tail Dragger with Johnny Burgin

8:00 pm Carolyn Wonderland

Sunday, September 4th - TICKETED EVENT

1:00 pm Jake & the Fireside Blues Band

2:30 pm The Wallens

4:00 pm Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils

6:00 pm Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys with Westside Andy

8:00 pm Vanessa Collier

Gates open at Noon on Saturday & Sunday. All times are eastern. All times and artists are subject to change. The festival will take place rain or shine. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed for festival seating, but no carry-ins will be allowed. Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils will also be the host band at the Post-Festival Party at the Ore Dock Brewing Company at 114 West Spring Street in Marquette on Sunday night.

Purchase Tickets Advance weekend tickets are $60 for the weekend and are available through NMU Tickets online at nmu.universitytickets.com and via phone at (906) 227-1032. $70 Adult Weekend, $40 1-day Adult, and $10 Daily Young Adult tickets (ages 15-23) will be available at the gate, children 14 and under are free with paid adult.

