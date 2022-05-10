How to talk about suicide postvention

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: the Presque Isle Park loop is open to vehicular traffic, a bobcat has been released to the wild, and registration is open for the 32nd annual Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament.

While Upper Michigan Today likes to keep the topics light, there are still hard discussions that need visiting.

Katie Hardy with Six Feet Over, Dave Aro with the Marquette Community Emergency Cleanup Fund, and Zosia Eppensteiner with the Community Foundation of Marquette County say we need to talk about suicide postvention.

They explain their mission, how their respective organizations work, and why it’s important to have these difficult conversations surrounding suicide.

What is suicide postvention and how do we begin to talk about it?

They share what’s available to you right now:

How Zosia, Dave, and Katie's organizations work together to help families after losses to suicide.

Suicide pre and postvention resources, should you ever need them:

Suicide pre and postvention resources.

You can find suicide prevention resources here.

