How to talk about suicide postvention

Six Feet Over, The Marquette Community Emergency Cleanup Fund, and the Community Foundation of Marquette County are working together to help heal the U.P.
Zosia Eppensteiner, Dave Aho, and Katie Hardy on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today in Upper Michigan: the Presque Isle Park loop is open to vehicular traffic, a bobcat has been released to the wild, and registration is open for the 32nd annual Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament.

While Upper Michigan Today likes to keep the topics light, there are still hard discussions that need visiting.

Katie Hardy with Six Feet Over, Dave Aro with the Marquette Community Emergency Cleanup Fund, and Zosia Eppensteiner with the Community Foundation of Marquette County say we need to talk about suicide postvention.

They explain their mission, how their respective organizations work, and why it’s important to have these difficult conversations surrounding suicide.

What is suicide postvention and how do we begin to talk about it?

They share what’s available to you right now:

How Zosia, Dave, and Katie's organizations work together to help families after losses to suicide.

Suicide pre and postvention resources, should you ever need them:

You can find suicide prevention resources here.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 A.M.

Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan House votes to put term limits proposal on ballot
The Republican primary election for the 108th district is set for August.
Republican primary election for 108th set for August
The MSP urges teen highway safety.
MSP urges teen highway safety
Rehab bobcat makes its way back into the wild.
Rehab bobcat returns to wild