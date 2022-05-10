Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center hosts open house

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center hosted an open house for families to see their students’ projects.

Careers in the trades or computer technology industries are growing in popularity and the Dickinson-Iron ISD (DIISD) Tech Center is looking to give students some of those skills for life after high school.

One of the most popular classes this year is Construction Trades. For their year-long project, students built a bathroom.

“We started with building the walls, then moved on to framing. We then worked on electrical, plumbing, drywall, and then we finished the inside,” said Michael Bird, Construction Trades Student.

On Tuesday, students were able to show their finished products to their families, many of whom have careers in the trades themselves.

“It’s awesome having them by my side helping me and learning about the class,” said Jacob Markworth, Construction Trades Student.

Markworth said his grandfather and uncle work in the trades and have been mentors for him. For younger students, this hands-on experience is priceless.

“I think I have learned more in this class than any other class ever, and I am going to use it,” said Luke Wolfe, Construction Trades Student.

Another popular class at the ISD is Graphic Communications. Here, students learn how to use photoshop, illustrator, as well as 3D printers.

“It is a lot of information and I think that it is very valuable to create things like this,” said Maddie Supanich, Graphic Communications Student.

Supanich created a product poster for an ear wax candle as her final project. Each project is unique and on display at the tech center.

“The teacher is great, the equipment we learn how to work is good for if you want to go into the field. Even if you don’t want to go into graphics, Photoshop is a really good skill to have for any job,” said Abby Lindlbauer, Graphic Communications Student.

Some students will take what they learn at the ISD, and go on to higher education.

“I want to be a graphic designer. This further taught me Photoshop, Illustrator, all of the stuff I need to know,” said Rachel Pifke, Graphic Communications Student.

Pifke will attend NMU in the fall, where she will study Graphic Design. The DIISD oversees six public schools in Michigan, and two in Wisconsin. All of which sends students to the Tech Center.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.