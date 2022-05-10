Dickinson County teacher recognized by U.S. Air Force

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County teacher got an unlikely surprise during class Tuesday.

Susan Sturm is the Mechatronics teacher at the Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center in Kingsford. She was awarded a five-day free trip to visit Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio.

Sturm was one of 50 teachers across the nation selected by the U.S. Air Force. She was nominated by her local Air Force Recruiter, TSgt. Ryan Bartlett for the “Distinguished Educator Tour” program. Sturm will see both Air Force and Space Force recruits and tour the facilities.

What students learn in her class is very similar to engineers fixing planes.

“This is the future; it is not going away. Anything that I can bring back from there to help me teaching my own students in preparing them for the future is going to be what I am looking forward to the most,” Sturm said.

Sturm will meet with Air Force and Space Force recruits and will see what they learn during basic training. She will travel to the base June 20-25 and will have unique experiences to share with her students.

