Advertisement

Dickinson County teacher recognized by U.S. Air Force

Susan Sturm (left) stands with TSgt. Ryan Bartlett (right) holding her certificate of...
Susan Sturm (left) stands with TSgt. Ryan Bartlett (right) holding her certificate of achievement.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County teacher got an unlikely surprise during class Tuesday.

Susan Sturm is the Mechatronics teacher at the Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center in Kingsford. She was awarded a five-day free trip to visit Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio.

Sturm was one of 50 teachers across the nation selected by the U.S. Air Force. She was nominated by her local Air Force Recruiter, TSgt. Ryan Bartlett for the “Distinguished Educator Tour” program. Sturm will see both Air Force and Space Force recruits and tour the facilities.

What students learn in her class is very similar to engineers fixing planes.

“This is the future; it is not going away. Anything that I can bring back from there to help me teaching my own students in preparing them for the future is going to be what I am looking forward to the most,” Sturm said.

Sturm will meet with Air Force and Space Force recruits and will see what they learn during basic training. She will travel to the base June 20-25 and will have unique experiences to share with her students.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Exterior of the final project of Construction Trades students
Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center hosts open house
Scouts train for Governor's Honor Guard in Escanaba
Scouts train for Governor's Honor Guard in Escanaba
Benefit for the Bonifas in Escanaba
Benefit for the Bonifas returns to Escanaba
Marquette Maritime Museum
Marquette Maritime Museum to open for season next week