Canal Run “Race to 1,000” participants in 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The organizing committee for the 47th annual Canal Run announced Tuesday a new marketing campaign to push participation to over 1,000 racers. The marketing initiative, called “Race to 1,000″ is a referral program where past Canal Run runners and walkers can refer first-time racers for a discount on their own race.

“Our planning committee is excited for the push,” said Mary Myers, Canal Run planning committee volunteer. “After a year with a virtual only race, followed by a year with limited services, Canal Run is back to full strength and looking to grow our list of participants for this year’s premier running event in the U.P. The folks who participate year after year are our biggest advocates, and we are counting on them to help us get to 1,000 racers.”

According to Race Director Angela Luskin, the race brought in the highest participation ever in 2017 with 852 racers. “It’s always been our personal goal as a committee to get to 1,000. We were growing and working our way there until setbacks like the Father’s Day Flood and a global pandemic pushed back that growth,” Luskin said. “We hope Canal Run ‘Race to 1,000′ helps get us there this summer.”

Here is how it works:

· Anyone who has competed in Canal Run can refer new racers for a $5 discount. Get 2 new racers to sign up and get $10 off your race entry. In fact, runners and walkers can continue to get a $5 discount per registered new racer up to the total amount of their race. It cannot go over the cost of the race. A “new” racer is defined as somebody that has not done any Canal Run event in the past 10 years. The discounts will be given in the form of a refund to their original method of payment. Registered racers will receive a unique link on their registration confirmation page that can be shared to gain referral credits.

Folks will see Canal Run “Race to 1000″ initiatives all over. “We are planning a big marketing push,” said Myers. “Fortunately, Canal Run has a big social media following and we have email addresses for all the past participants, so finding those veterans Canal Runners will be easy. Getting past participants involved and excited about reaching 1,000 racers is what will make this campaign work. We have a loyal following and are counting on these folks to help us get there.”

In addition to the discounts, any Canal Run runner or walker that refers five or more new racers will get a special edition Race to 1,000 water bottle. An exclusive item, not available anywhere else.

In addition to more racers, Canal Run is always in need of volunteers. “We’ve added a really nice raffle prize that one of our volunteers can win this year,” Myers said. “We will be announcing that as the race gets closer, but let’s just say, it’s really quite nice.”

Canal Run is held the third Saturday in July and this summer will be held on July 16. There are running and walking events at four distances, which include a wheelchair division and blade division. For more information about Canal Run and Canal Run Race to 1,000, visit www.canal.run, email hello@canal.run or call (906) 483-1187.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.