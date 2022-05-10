Ahmeek Coppermine Camp now open

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Ahmeek Coppermine Camp is now open and taking reservations. Last summer work began on a complete remodel of the old structure, which will eventually become a restaurant.

The 150-acre site offers year-round camping with 200 campsites. They’ll also have four-wheelers and snowmobiles available as the site connects to several trails running throughout the Keweenaw.

“I was in the area doing some work saw the property, fell in love with it, and fell in love with the area, the community, the people here are really nice, it’s right in the middle of the Keweenaw so you’re able to travel closely and get a view of the whole peninsula,” said Arnold Nicholas, Ahmeek Coppermine Camp Owner.

The camp has rustic cabins and sites, fire pits, ample parking, and a vehicle rinse. The Coppermine Camp is also pet friendly.

