3 UP hospitals recognized with ‘A’ safety grade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson, UP Health System - Marquette and UP Health System - Portage are being recognized for hospital patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group released its spring 2022 hospital patient safety grades Tuesday.

For UPHS - Portage, it earned its eighth-straight ‘A’ rating.

“Achieving an ‘A’ rating through Leapfrog for the eighth consecutive time demonstrates our commitment to high-quality patient care and our mission of Making Communities Healthier®,” said Ryan Heinonen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), UP Health System – Portage, in a press release. “Together, we have redefined what it means to provide safe healthcare to our communities in the face of extraordinary circumstances. I could not be more proud of our team at Portage – they are the heart of the service we provide.”

UP Health System - Marquette earned its first ‘A’ grade after six straight ‘B’ grades.

“The pandemic has brought its fair share of challenges, but one thing that has never wavered is our dedication to safety. Achieving an ‘A’ rating through Leapfrog demonstrates our commitment to high-quality patient care – built by the systems, processes, and employees of UP Health System – Marquette,” said Gar Atchison, CEO, in a press release. “Together, we have created an environment focused on continuous improvement and growth. I am proud of the work our staff and providers give to our patients, visitors, and the community – they are the heart of the service we provide.”

Dickinson, in Iron Mountain, is now part of Marshfield Clinic Health System. It rebounded from a ‘C’ grade in Fall 2021, after four straight ‘A’ grades prior.

“Our medical team members are committed to doing their best every day to provide high quality, safe care to all of our patients,” said Chuck Nelson, CAO of Dickinson, in a press release. “The excellent safety grade confirms our commitment to deliver exceptional care to the families in our community.”

MyMichigan Medical Center Sault in Sault Ste. Marie earned a ‘C’ grade.

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses over thirty national performance measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

