A windy day with storm potential

An active week is ahead. An upper-level ridge will build overhead, which will bring unseasonably warm and humid air by the end of the week. Today conditions become windy as an area of low pressure lifts north through the northern plains. We're looking at southeasterly winds to gust around 50mph.

This evening a few thunderstorms move into the western counties and dissipate overnight. A few could produce small hail. Otherwise, more showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon in the central and eastern counties. Rainfall amounts will be less than half an inch in the west to around an inch in the east through Wednesday morning.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy windy and warm. Isolated rain showers in the morning followed by thunderstorms this evening in the western counties

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, upper 50s to 60s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the central and east

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, upper 50s to 60s along the shorelines

Wednesday: A warmer day with a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-70s inland

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s west, 70s east

Friday: Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s west, 70s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm/humid with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Morning showers and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

