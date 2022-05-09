Advertisement

West End Health Foundation opens 2022 Proactive Grant Cycle

West End Health foundation
West End Health foundation(Annette Giachino)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation has opened its 2022 Proactive Grant Cycle.

The theme for this year’s funding is youth services, with a special focus on mental health programs and initiatives. The foundation will award up to $30,000 in grant funding to non-profit organizations that provide programs and services for youth in the West End of Marquette County.

Marquette County’s West End is comprised of the following: City of Ishpeming, City of Negaunee, Champion Township, Ely Township, Humboldt Township, Ishpeming Township, Michigamme Township, Negaunee Township, Republic Township, Richmond Township and Tilden Township.

The WEHF 2022 Proactive Grant Cycle is now open. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Applicants must use the online Proactive Grant application located on the West End Health Foundation’s website www.westendhf.org. Contact the foundation manager, Doug Russell, at manager@westendhf.org or 906-204-7410.

