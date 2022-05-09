Advertisement

US-41/M-28 Marquette County resurfacing starts May 9

Stock image of construction traffic cones
Stock image of construction traffic cones(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing about $1 million to resurface 3.5 miles of M-28/US-41 from Marquette County Road FNO to west of Marquette County Road AKE. Work includes sealing, asphalt milling and resurfacing, shoulder gravel, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty. Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures using traffic regulators during the project.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 13 jobs.

This work will extend the lifespan of the roadway and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists. Construction is expected to be done by June 21.

