‘Unvictory’ Day demonstration for Ukraine Monday in Houghton

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -Ukrainian students at Michigan Tech are hosting an Unvictory Day demonstration at Veteran’s Park from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The organizer says it will be a powerful, silent, visual demonstration showing Russia’s brutality against children by displaying kids’ shoes to countermark Russia’s annual day of celebration they call Victory Day. Public welcomed. You may find more information about the movement here.

You can find the Yoopers For Ukraine Facebook page here.

