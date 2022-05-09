“Train like a Trooper,” gives teenage drivers enhanced defensive driving

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responder safety is one of the most important objectives on any emergency scene. The Michigan State Police is hoping to teach young drivers what to do when they see flashing lights.

Dashcam footage provided by the MSP Iron Mountain Post from a patrol car on US-2 in Iron County last week showed a vehicle that fails to move over and collides with an MSP patrol car parked on the shoulder.

The “Move Over” law is designed to prevent accidents like this.

“The ‘Move Over’ law is entirely for responder safety. If you are unable to take the other lane, the idea is to slow down so you drive by safely past the patrol car and the officer,” said Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth, MSP Iron Mountain Post Commander.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car was a teenager.

“Teenage drivers, by their nature, are inexperienced and tend to be more nervous behind the wheel,” Hauswirth said.

To help prevent more accidents involving teenagers, the MSP is hosting the first-ever “Train like a Trooper” driving course in the U.P.

“The class involves a one-hour, online training, and then four hours in the patrol car with a state police trooper,” Hauswirth said.

All troopers teaching the class have undergone hours of driver training in Michigan. The program has run for several years downstate, but this is the first time it’s being offered in the U.P.

“We’ll be teaching safe driving, and more advanced driving techniques than you’ll get out of your standard driving course,” Hauswirth said.

To qualify, you must be 16 to 19 years old and have a graduated Level 2 License. The class will help educate young drivers on highway safety, paying special attention to the narrow highways in the U.P.

“If you approach a patrol car on the side of the road on a two-lane highway, if the other lane is open, move over and take that lane,” Hauswirth explained. “If not, simply slow down and pass as if you were on the side of the road.”

The course will offer several classes in the last week in June. The cost is $75 per person. You can register online, or call the Gladstone Post at 906-428-4411.

