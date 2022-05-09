Advertisement

Talking progress with Queen City Running Co.

Episode 26
Queen City Running Company on UMT episode 26.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Co. has given the hosts of Upper Michigan Today a run for their money in the form of a training plan. Kevin Thomsen and Paige Du Bois joined Elizabeth, Tia, and Cody on Upper Michigan Today to talk progress.

But first... what’s up in Upper Michigan today:

Gas prices, baby formula shortage, chicken recall.

The Marquette Marathon relay team revisits their past month of training:

Tia, Cody, and Elizabeth revisit their running training months away from the Marquette Marathon relay.

Du Bois and Thomsen join the conversation...

Queen City Running Co. talks about training progress with Tia, Cody, and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today.

...and answer pressing questions about form and breathing:

Queen City Running Company addresses Tia, Cody, and Elizabeth's running form.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 A.M.

