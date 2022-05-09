Talking progress with Queen City Running Co.
Episode 26
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Running Co. has given the hosts of Upper Michigan Today a run for their money in the form of a training plan. Kevin Thomsen and Paige Du Bois joined Elizabeth, Tia, and Cody on Upper Michigan Today to talk progress.
But first... what’s up in Upper Michigan today:
The Marquette Marathon relay team revisits their past month of training:
Du Bois and Thomsen join the conversation...
...and answer pressing questions about form and breathing:
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 A.M.
