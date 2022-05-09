Scattered rain showers, thunderstorms roll in through Tuesday

Dry, warm, windy start to the week, with the risk high for spreading wildfires, power outages and tree damage. This evening, a Northern Plains frontal system brings rain and thunderstorm chances first in the Western U.P. then spreading towards the eastern counties Tuesday morning. Storms are capable of producing hail, damaging winds, brief downpours and even an isolated tornado. Rain chances diminish briefly early Tuesday before ramping up again in the afternoon -- scattered rain showers and thunderstorms expected.

For the latest weather alerts, visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Patchy fog and sunny breaks Wednesday following frontal system passage. Then, a strong Colorado-based system approaches Western Upper Michigan late Wednesday night, spreading rain and thunderstorm chances into the Eastern U.P. through Thursday. Rainy, stormy conditions continue Friday through Sunday as a Northern Plains frontal system sweeps west through east over the region.

Temperatures overall trend above seasonal this week, followed by a cooldown period next week as the jet stream dips south of the Upper Peninsula.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms early, tapering off briefly during midday, then ramping up to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms again late afternoon; warm

>Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 80s (warmer inland)

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog then chance of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms; continued warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain showers early then diminishing; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 50s

