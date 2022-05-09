Advertisement

The Ryan Report - May 8, 2022

This week NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen joins Don Ryan
Don Ryan speaks with NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen Ph.D.
By Don Ryan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NASA Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen was the commencement speaker for Northern Michigan University’s May 2022 graduation ceremony.

Prior to joining NASA , Zurbuchen was a faculty member at the University of Michigan. He also served as a trustee at Northern Michigan University. The two discuss NASA’s effort to address important questions and whether America is still interested in space exploration.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

