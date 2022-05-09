Republican primary election for 108th Michigan House District set for Aug.

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republican primary election for Michigan’s 108th State House District is set for Aug.

Four GOP candidates are looking to win the party’s nomination. One is Dave Prestin. “I’m doing this on behalf of you,” he said to a crowd at Drifter’s Restaurant in Escanaba at his campaign kickoff event Monday.

Prestin is the current Menominee County Commissioner. Now a paramedic, he formerly owned Game Time Bar in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. If elected, Prestin said he wants to advocate for small U.P. businesses.

“To do some of the things that I’ve done in the past with small business are almost impossible now,” he said. “Big boxes can afford to do it, people who are investors that have a lot of money and lawyers can get it done. But places like DeBacker’s down by us that do milk, it was a huge endeavor for them to get the right to bottle milk and they still battle with the state to this day.”

Mark Simon is the second candidate vying for the 108th District House seat. “I’m a Yooper and I have been for a long time,” Simon said of his connection to Upper Michigan.

Simon said one of his biggest issues is the rising cost of living. Something Simon says he wants to address if elected to state government. “Inflation, gas prices, you know that really creates a burden for the people of the 108th up here in the U.P.,” he said.

Casey Hoffman said he thinks people have a lot to think over before casting a ballot. “Voters have some very, very serious choices in front of them,” he said.

Hoffman said the biggest issue is the future of Roe v. Wade. He added that sex education and easier access to contraception could both make abortion less common.

Hoffman said his experience at law school has prepared him for this race. “My opponents are good people, but they didn’t go to law school, they haven’t done their homework, they haven’t studied Roe V. Wade. This is the time to elect an expert.”

We reached out to candidate Kurt Perron for a comment but have not heard back.

Prestin, Simon and Hoffman said they are pro-life and pro-second amendment.

The GOP primary election is Aug. 2, but absentee voters can cast a ballot as early as June.

The winner will take on Democrat Chris Lopez for 108th State House Representative in the Nov. general election.

