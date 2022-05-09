Advertisement

Marquette Symphony Orchestra performs for students

The MSO performance
The MSO performance(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra performed this morning for students in Marquette County. They performed pieces from their most recent show, “A Universe of Music” which included music from ‘The Planets’ by Gustav Holtz.

Students watched in the Kaufman Auditorium while the orchestra played with some narration from recently retired TV6 Anchor Steve Asplund.

“The overall goal today is to educate and inspire, we like to have the children know about the orchestra and the instruments so they can make wise choices and also to really show them the power of it and how music can tell stories and make you feel something,” said Janis Peterson, MSO Concert Master.

The Summer Strings from the MSO will be performing a Finnish celebration during Art Week in Marquette. On July 9 the MSO will be performing music from films at the Shoreline Theater.

