Marquette County letter carries to help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, May 14, Marquette County letter carriers will again help Stamp Out Hunger across America with the help of the community.

In the 30 years since it began, the Stamp Out Hunger effort is the nation’s largest single-day food drive, with letter carriers collecting more than 1.82 billion pounds of food from postal customers.

To help Stamp Out Hunger in Marquette County this year, simply leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal next to your mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on May 14. Food items should be in non-breakable containers, such as boxes and cans. Local letter carriers will then collect donations from homes across the county and deliver them to Marquette County food pantries including Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Room at the Inn, Janzen House, and the Women’s Center.

“Food security continues to be a vital concern in Marquette Count,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director for United Way of Marquette County. “The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching when most school meal programs are suspended.”

Several national partners are assisting The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) in the food drive: the U.S. Postal Service, United Way Worldwide, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, Vericast, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, the Kellogg Co. and CVS Health.

For more information about the food drive visit www.uwmqt.org or https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.

