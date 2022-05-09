Advertisement

Salvage yard fire closes highway, creates massive smoke plume

Emergency vehicles close Highway 64 to traffic for a fire response in Marinette
Emergency vehicles close Highway 64 to traffic for a fire response in Marinette(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Video into our newsroom from the Marinette area shows a fire at Highway 64 and County Highway T. Several people tell us it’s at Sal B Scrap Metal and Recycling. Action 2 News also received calls and a photo about the black smoke plume visible across the bay in Door County.

Authorities aren’t aware of any injuries from the fire at this time.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 64 is closed in both directions at Highway 180/County T. Westbound traffic is being directed off Highway 64 at the Highway 180 (County T north) roundabout to Sequin road, then west to Schacht Road, and south back to Highway 64. Eastbound traffic should follow Schacht Rd. to Sequin Rd., go east to Highway 180/County T, then south to get back to Highway 64.

Video submitted by April Lane
Marinette fire video submitted by Cynthia Kusba
Smoke from the Marinette fire seen across the bay in Egg Harbor in Door County
Smoke from the Marinette fire seen across the bay in Egg Harbor in Door County(Kevin Jacobs)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

This photo shows the bobcat taking its first steps back into the woods.
Rehab bobcat returns to wild
TV6's Jesse Wiederhold talks about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (05/09/2022)
GOP
Republican primary election for 108th Michigan House District set for Aug.
Road closure announced.
Down power line closes M-553 in Sands Township