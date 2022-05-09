Advertisement

Down power line closes M-553 in Sands Township

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Part of M-553 is closed near Silver Creek Road in Sands Township because of a down power line that started a brush fire.

According to the Sands Township Emergency Services, the brush fire has been contained. However, the road is still closed.

At this time the township does not know when it will re-open.

TV6 confirmed with the DNR that high winds are the main cause of these fires. It says tree branches are being blown into/onto power lines across the UP. This causes electricity to “arc” and creates small fires with the brush and dry conditions.

The DNR says it’s been very busy all day and advises residents to be vigilant during this time.

We will update this article when we receive new information on the road closure.

