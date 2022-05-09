Advertisement

Community Blood Drive hosts first-ever event at Dickinson Hospital

The drive is Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. CT, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before. You can sign up online or call 800-280-4102.
Sign outside the Dickinson Hospital, now a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Sign outside the Dickinson Hospital, now a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A blood drive with a new sponsor has its first-ever event in Dickinson County on Wednesday.

Dickinson Hospital, now a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System will host its first blood drive with its new sponsor.

The hospital and the Community Blood Center entered this new agreement for blood supply in November. The hospital hopes this will continue to address its blood needs.

“[The Community Blood Center] has a great history and reputation of being able to deliver blood where and when you need it. That was critical for us, particularly when we noticed there was a shortage in our region,” said Joe Rizzo, Dickinson Hospital Director of Public Relations.

The drive is Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. CT, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before. You can sign up online or call 800-280-4102.

