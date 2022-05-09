32nd Annual Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament happening this Saturday at Crazy Joe’s Pool Hall
Boys and girls ages 8 to 20 are invited to participate in the free event, no prior experience necessary
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament is back this Saturday, May 14, at Crazy Joe’s Pool Hall in Escanaba.
The free-to-enter tournament is open to all players ages 8 to 20. The tournament is divided into three age groups: 8-12, 13-16, and 17-20.
Lunch and pool sticks will be provided, however, players need a copy of their birth certificate or ID to participate.
Registration closes at 11:00 A.M. Saturday morning.
Tournament director Don Shope explains what players will take home with him, whether they win or not:
You can bring your kids to Crazy Joe’s this Friday for a free evening of pool practice and pizza. Details below:
You can register your children for the Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament by calling Don Shope at (906) 399-2832, or by calling Crazy Joe’s Pool Hall at (906) 786-7263.
Crazy Joe’s is located at 224 Stephenson Ave. in Escanaba.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.