32nd Annual Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament happening this Saturday at Crazy Joe’s Pool Hall

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament is back this Saturday, May 14, at Crazy Joe’s Pool Hall in Escanaba.

The free-to-enter tournament is open to all players ages 8 to 20. The tournament is divided into three age groups: 8-12, 13-16, and 17-20.

Lunch and pool sticks will be provided, however, players need a copy of their birth certificate or ID to participate.

Registration closes at 11:00 A.M. Saturday morning.

Tournament director Don Shope explains what players will take home with him, whether they win or not:

32nd Annual Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament at Crazy Joe's Pool Hall in Escanaba.

You can bring your kids to Crazy Joe’s this Friday for a free evening of pool practice and pizza. Details below:

You can register your children for the Great Lakes Youth Pool Tournament by calling Don Shope at (906) 399-2832, or by calling Crazy Joe’s Pool Hall at (906) 786-7263.

Crazy Joe’s is located at 224 Stephenson Ave. in Escanaba.

