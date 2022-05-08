Advertisement

Woman in wheelchair struck, killed while crossing road

A 39-year-old woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a southwestern Michigan road in a wheelchair
(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a southwestern Michigan road in a wheelchair.

Emily Rudman was hit about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on M-139 in Royalton Township, the Berrien County sheriff's office said.

Rudman, of Royalton Township, nearly was struck by a car heading northbound before she was hit by a southbound vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests were made. The driver of the vehicle that struck Rudman was cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff's office.

Royalton Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.

