Advertisement

Windy start for some to start the work week

Travel conditions for the week ahead
Travel conditions for the week ahead(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies are above the region as the past week has been sunny. As we approach the work week some coastal counties could experience some windy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday. Throughout the week chances of rain will be off and on where places could experience isolated showers to the occasional thunderstorm.

To keep updated with any alerts this week go here.

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Monday: Rain showers in the west with chances of T-storm in the west overnight

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with chances of scattered showers

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers

>Highs: 70s inland with Mid to High 60s near the coast

Friday: Isolated showers possible

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance showers

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s in the east

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Warm temps on the horizon
Warm air and scattered storms next week
Humid start to next week
Warm and humid air moves in next week
warm
Warmer weekend ahead
Temperatures trend above seasonal towards Mothers’ Day Weekend, sunshine to hold until rain...
Sunny warm stretch into the weekend