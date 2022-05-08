Windy start for some to start the work week

Cloudy skies are above the region as the past week has been sunny. As we approach the work week some coastal counties could experience some windy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday. Throughout the week chances of rain will be off and on where places could experience isolated showers to the occasional thunderstorm.

To keep updated with any alerts this week go here.

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Monday: Rain showers in the west with chances of T-storm in the west overnight

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with chances of scattered showers

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers

>Highs: 70s inland with Mid to High 60s near the coast

Friday: Isolated showers possible

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance showers

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s in the east

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies

