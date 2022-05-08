Warm air and scattered storms next week

Sunny days have stuck around into the weekend on Saturday. Warm air sticks around into Sunday but temperatures will be slightly cooler with temps in the mid to high 50s. With next week temperatures will warm up again but will bring chances of rain showers and the isolated thunderstorm. Rain will be off and on throughout the region for the next upcoming week.

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s in the east

Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Monday: Rain showers in the west with chances of T-storm in the west overnight

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the west

>Highs: High 60s with Low 70s out west

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Isolated rain showers

>Highs: 70s inland with upper 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Isolated showers possible

>Highs: Mid 50s with Low 60s in the east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance showers

