Spaghetti dinner held at Ishpeming Armory for Celia

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community came together Saturday for dinner while also raising funds for a young girl’s battle with cancer.

The family held a spaghetti dinner at the Ishpeming Armory Saturday afternoon for little Celia Zampese’s battle with neuroblastoma. Tickets were 10-dollars for a spaghetti meal including a salad and drinks. There was also a raffle and silent auction of various local items. Celia’s mother, Kayla Zampese said they are grateful for the community’s compassion.

“Our family did a lot of the planning for us we’re really glad the day and event has come, it’s really nice to see people we care about that we haven’t been able to see for the last 8 months due to her treatment, it’s just really great to be together with everyone,” she said.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event went towards traveling and living expenses for the family.

