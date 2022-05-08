Advertisement

Ontonagon Eagle’s Club celebrates Mother’s Day

Eagle's brunch
Eagle's brunch(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon Eagle’s Club celebrated mother’s day with a brunch Sunday afternoon.

The meal was $12 and included pancakes, eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy. It was part of a fundraiser to help people in need in the Ontonagon community.

The Eagle’s Club president Steve Nelson explains how it feels to see the public gather for Mother’s Day post COVID.

“It’s a good feeling, we have other fundraisers and it helps out the community.”

The Eagle’s Club will also be holding a blood drive on May 26 from 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

