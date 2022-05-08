Advertisement

Escanaba Catholic church changes its pro-life Mother’s Day message

A sign at St. Anne's Catholic Church that reads "Happy Mother's day to mothers who are pro-life."
A sign at St. Anne's Catholic Church that reads "Happy Mother's day to mothers who are pro-life."(WLUC News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People across the U.P are voicing their opinions on abortion.

In Escanaba, a sign outside St. Anne’s Catholic Church caught a lot of people’s attention.

It read “Happy Mother’s Day to mothers who are pro-life.” Later in the day it was changed to “Happy Mother’s Day, thank you for the gift of life.”

TV6 reached out to the church for comment but we have yet to hear back.

Pro-choice activists in Marquette gathered at the intersection of Washington and Third streets.

“I want to say that all of you that have concerns about your future rights to make the choice for what happens to your body, you are not alone, we see you, we hear you and we’re here for you,” said Jennifer Figler, a pro-choice activist.

There will be another gathering tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. in the same location.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

