Benefit for the Bonifas fundraiser returns to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, around 100 people horsed around and had a good time at the Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba. This was the first Benefit for the Bonifas in three years.

Attendees took part in a silent auction, buying anything from homemade items to a 50-inch TV. Events Coordinator Paula Jordan says there was much more than that.

“We also had art that was on the walls from local artists that have donated their pieces,” said Jordan. “Some were from artists that had passed away, so you might have seen an item that caught your eye and you might have wanted to add that to your collection.”

All of the money goes to art classes and programs held by the center.

As an extra piece of entertainment, participants saddled up to watch the 148th Kentucky Derby, which Phyllis Fleury enjoyed.

“I think it helped bring a lot of people in and gives everybody an outlet,” Fleury said. “There were other games going on here, but that one was rather unique. I liked that.”

Many wore fancy hats and clothing for the occasion.

Fleury, who volunteers at Bonifas, said this event was a big help.

“I think it benefits the town in many different ways and the people themselves,” said Fleury. “Lots of kids really enjoy the art classes that we have in the summertime.”

Jordan was thrilled to see everyone come together and help the cause once again.

“It felt great to have it back and have the arts center full of people enjoying themselves and also all dressed up and having so many different things to do here at the arts center,” Jordan said.

Jordan says Benefit for the Bonifas will for sure happen again next May. Upcoming events include Princess Tea With Me on May 21, followed by the start of Music Mondays on June 20.

