Scouts train for Governor’s Honor Guard in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Boys and girls from across the U.P. trained in Escanaba this weekend to be part of this year’s Governor’s Honor Guard.

Since 1936, troops have taken part in the Mackinac Island Scout Service Camp to become tour guides on Mackinac Island. Hosted by Escanaba’s Troop 411, 45 scouts from Boy Scouts of America aged 11-17 gathered at the Ruth Butler Building and learned about the island’s history. They also learned how to raise, lower, and fold the flags and even organized marching to and from the flag poles.

“I think it’s really fun to watch them as they grow and progress through this because I was a little worried that we wouldn’t be able to go this year, since so many people didn’t show up,” said Senior Patrol Leader Cole Bennetts. “I’m really happy to see them making progress.”

Once the weekend is over and the scouts are certified, they will give tours on Mackinac Island from June 4th to June 11th.

