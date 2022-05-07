Noquemanon Trail Network open for the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Noquemanon Trail Network opened for the season Saturday.

Community members participated in Dirt Ball, an event where volunteers tidy up the trails before opening them.

Volunteers made sure the trails are ready for traffic by removing roots and filling holes along the trails. This year, volunteers also helped rework the Dual Slalom course and installed wooden features, among other trail improvement projects.

The event is an opportunity to bring people with similar interests together.

“Dirt Ball is a way for people to gather as a community and for the community. We’re working on opening the trails and getting eyes on things that need to be done,” said Sarah Hagerl, NTN Program Coordinator.

The Dirt Ball afterparty was held at Blackrocks Brewery from 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.