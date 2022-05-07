Nerds of Marquette host Marq Wars- a Marquette Star Wars event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Droids, wookies, and lightsabers packed the Masonic Square Mall for Marq Wars.

It’s a Marquette Star Wars event hosted by Nerds of Marquette. There were costumes, food, games, and even a screening of the movies.

The goal of the event was to bring members of Marquette’s nerd community together to celebrate Star Wars.

“Making sure all the nerds know each other, and are friends, helps better connect that [community]. It helps break down that barrier, and in an effect, supports Marquette,” said Joel Siegel, Nerds of Marquette Co-founder.

There was also a silent auction where nerds could bid on Star Wars books, art, and memorabilia.

All proceeds from the silent auction went to the Women’s Center.

