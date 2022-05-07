Advertisement

Mother’s Day Craft Show underway in Marquette

The Craft Show
The Craft Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mother’s Day Craft Show is underway in Marquette.

Vendors packed the Superior Dome to showcase their crafts.

Flowers, baked goods, soaps, and perfumes are among the other goods you can find for mom.

Kim Schneider, Co-owner of Quarry Creations, has been coming to the show for eight years.

“I think it’s fabulous. I’ve been doing shows for 17 years and I’ve been to a lot of communities in the Upper Peninsula as well as the Lower Peninsula. I’ll tell you what, the people actually enjoy it,” said Schneider.

The event continues tomorrow from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

