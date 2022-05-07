Marquette transitions from bags to tags

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trash day is about to look a little different in Marquette.

The city is transitioning from using city garbage bags to bag tags for trash pick-up. The tags will be available in the coming weeks, but Marquette will continue picking up city bags until inventory is used up.

Hancock transitioned from bags to tags last month.

Marquette made the change because the old city bags have become increasingly difficult to come by.

“It’s really due to some supply-chain issues that started happening during COVID where it became more and more difficult to get the green bags that we’re accustomed to using,” said Scott Cambensy, Public Works Director.

A sheet of ten stickers will cost $13.50.

