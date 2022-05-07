Advertisement

Community Foundation of Marquette County receives 100k grant

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County received a $100,000 State Equity Fund grant to assist in the distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The foundation is using this money to accomplish two goals: first, to gather information on what Marquette needs. Second, to provide consulting for organizations already helping Marquette.

The foundation teamed up with Grow and Lead, another local nonprofit, to gather information on what Marquette needs. They plan to use informal meetings, religious organizations, and other alternative strategies to gather input from community members that are typically underrepresented in things like surveys and public forums.

The foundation is also sending consultants to organizations that already exist to help them better communicate and work together to help Marquette.

“It’s building that capacity of the community to move towards solutions. We don’t know what those programs are, we don’t know what those solutions are, but this will help us be better equipped to address those needs,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO.

“The county has designated a certain amount of money for childcare initiatives, it’s designated a certain amount of money for homelessness efforts. There are a lot of different organizations in the county that are dealing with those issues and it’s bringing them together to make sure they’re talking to each other and really getting their feedback,” said Anne Giroux, Marquette County Finance Manager.

The foundation’s CEO says that seeing a long-term, positive impact on the community is the foundation’s ultimate goal.

