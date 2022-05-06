Warmer weekend ahead
The dry stretch will continue through Sunday. During this time though humidity values will be below with a light breeze so a wildfire risk will still be a concern during the days. Next week an upper-level ridge amplifies right over the Great Lakes. A very warm and humid air mass will move in. Plus, we’re looking at unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with evening rain showers in the west
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the west
>HIghs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Around 70° west, the upper 60s elsewhere
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s inland with upper 60s along the shorelines
Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s inland with upper 60s along the shorelines
