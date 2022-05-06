Warmer weekend ahead

The dry stretch will continue through Sunday. During this time though humidity values will be below with a light breeze so a wildfire risk will still be a concern during the days. Next week an upper-level ridge amplifies right over the Great Lakes. A very warm and humid air mass will move in. Plus, we’re looking at unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with evening rain showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the west

>HIghs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Around 70° west, the upper 60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s inland with upper 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s inland with upper 60s along the shorelines

