Warm and humid air moves in next week

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Warm and sunny skies are in store for this weekend though with that dry air fire risk is moderate. But as we approach next week warm and humid air will move in by late Monday into Tuesday. Chances of rain also rise around the same time where we could see some moderate rain bands in the region throughout the beginning of the week.

>Highs: High 50s to Mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions; above average temps

>Highs: High 50s to High 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning and afternoon with possible showers overnight

>Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorms in the west

>Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s in the west

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day

>Highs: 70° possible out west with Mid to Upper 60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s inland with upper 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Scattered showers possible

