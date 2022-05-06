Volunteer fire departments looking for new recruits

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire departments across the Upper Peninsula are always looking for more firefighters. In Delta County, Ford River and Escanaba Township Fire Departments visited the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD.

They talked to students about training and gave them hands-on experience. Students used the jaws of life to pick up eggs and play Jenga.

“You put in the time, and you know you want to do it, you’ll be fine. I mean, you join a department and put in your time, and we’ll make you succeed,” said Lt. Zach Denome, training officer for Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department. Several departments require members to be 18 years old, but some departments offer cadet programs for minors.

If you’re interested in joining a department in your area, contact your city or township’s supervisor for more information.

