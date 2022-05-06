Viking Octantis cruise ship to stop in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The arrival of a unique cruise ship in Houghton will bring fresh faces to the Keweenaw.

“It’s certainly one of the longest cruise ships to come through the Keweenaw waterways in quite some time,” Keweenaw Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brad Barnett said.

The ship will soon be en route from Thunder Bay, Canada to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On its journey, the Viking Octantis is scheduled to make a stop in Houghton on June 1.

“It’s about 665 feet long, it’s going to be carrying up to 370 passengers, plus crew, so that’s probably going to around be around almost 500 individuals on the ship,” noted Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. Some are on board for leisure, others are scientists conducting research on the Great Lakes.

The Keweenaw Visitors Bureau said this isn’t your average cruise. “It’s a great opportunity for cruise passengers to learn about the Great Lakes ecosystem, and in some cases even participate in some of the research,” Barnett added.

Its current plan is to enter from the north side of the canal unless inclement weather changes its route to a longer journey from the south. Waara said the ship won’t fit under the portage lift bridge. “It’s going to essentially anchor in the Portage. A tender boat is going to bring the cruise passengers to shore.”

From there, those passengers will get the opportunity to see all the copper country has to offer.

“These folks are here for genuine experiences, so they’ll be going on excursions to lighthouses, waterfalls, Estivant Pines, things like that,” Waara said.

The Visitors Bureau added it hopes Houghton’s charm brings people back for more. “We want them to see just a little bit of the beauty, a little bit of the history, and then to whet their appetite to maybe come back and stay for a longer experience,” said Barnett.

According to the Keweenaw Visitors Bureau, several other ships are expected to pass through the canal this summer, including another cruise ship, which would bring with it even more tourists to the Copper Country.

