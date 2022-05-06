The UPside - May 2, 2022

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Male Chorus has been singing for the communities of Marquette County since 1930.

Today’s chorus has around 40 active members and sings at church fundraisers, senior centers and much more. Their next concert is on May 14 at the Ishpeming High School Peterson Auditorium. The chorus works together to help the community in more ways than singing.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.