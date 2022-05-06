Advertisement

The UPside - May 2, 2022

This week’s UPsiders are the members of the Negaunee Male Chorus.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Male Chorus has been singing for the communities of Marquette County since 1930.

Today’s chorus has around 40 active members and sings at church fundraisers, senior centers and much more. Their next concert is on May 14 at the Ishpeming High School Peterson Auditorium. The chorus works together to help the community in more ways than singing.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

