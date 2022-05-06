Advertisement

Upper Michigan Today loves “U.P. Life”

Episode 25 with photographer Bryan Lopac
A still image from Adam Carpenter's "My U.P. Life" music video, photographed by Bryan Lopac.
A still image from Adam Carpenter's "My U.P. Life" music video, photographed by Bryan Lopac.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the end of what feels like the first week of spring! Upper Michigan Today hosts reflect on the upcoming weekend and share what’s up today in Upper Michigan:

TV6 craft show, salmon release, a potential social district in Negaunee, and a record-breaking dog.

Photographer Bryan Lopac joins the conversation to share the inspiration behind his collaboration with musician Adam Carpenter on the “U.P. Life” music video.

Photographer Bryan Lopac shares the inspiration behind his collaboration with musician Adam Carpenter.

Take a look at more of Lopac’s photographs here:

Bryan Lopac Photography.

Good tunes and beautiful pictures on a Friday? We’ll take it.

....Taylor Swift must’ve gotten the memo, too.

A lucky catch for one track runner, the largest cruise ship to hit the Great Lakes, and new music from Taylor Swift.

