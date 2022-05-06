Upper Michigan Today loves “U.P. Life”
Episode 25 with photographer Bryan Lopac
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the end of what feels like the first week of spring! Upper Michigan Today hosts reflect on the upcoming weekend and share what’s up today in Upper Michigan:
Photographer Bryan Lopac joins the conversation to share the inspiration behind his collaboration with musician Adam Carpenter on the “U.P. Life” music video.
Take a look at more of Lopac’s photographs here:
Good tunes and beautiful pictures on a Friday? We’ll take it.
....Taylor Swift must’ve gotten the memo, too.
