Advertisement

The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show returns to NMU’s Superior Dome

GMC Gems and Cedar Lane Designs show off their craft ahead of the three-day event
TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show at the Superior Dome.
TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show at the Superior Dome.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show is back at the Superior Dome!

The three-day sale starts Friday, May 6th at 5:00 P.M., with the doors closing at 9:00. They open again on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. and close at 6:00 P.M.. You’ll have your last chance to shop for unique, homemade gifts on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Joyce Charron of GMC Gems shows off her large collection of fluorescent sodalite.

The TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show is back at the Superior Dome. Here's what you can expect from the GMC Gems booth.

Shantina Hatfield of Cedar Lane Designs explains why you’ll want to stop at her booth first:

Shantina of Cedar Lane Designs shows off her woodwork.

Tickets are $3 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

TV6's Alyssa Jawor, Jennifer Perez, Elizabeth Peterson make the Kentucky Derby's signature...
TV6 Morning News team makes Mint Juleps to celebrate Kentucky Derby
The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office credits Lifetracker program for finding 23-year-old special needs man
(Gogebic Community College logo)
GCC Holds Commencement on Friday, May 6
Community members filling every seat at the City Council meeting on May fifth.
City of Escanaba pursuing purchase agreements on old jail site, two more parcels