The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show returns to NMU’s Superior Dome

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show is back at the Superior Dome!

The three-day sale starts Friday, May 6th at 5:00 P.M., with the doors closing at 9:00. They open again on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. and close at 6:00 P.M.. You’ll have your last chance to shop for unique, homemade gifts on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Joyce Charron of GMC Gems shows off her large collection of fluorescent sodalite.

The TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show is back at the Superior Dome. Here's what you can expect from the GMC Gems booth.

Shantina Hatfield of Cedar Lane Designs explains why you’ll want to stop at her booth first:

Shantina of Cedar Lane Designs shows off her woodwork.

Tickets are $3 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

