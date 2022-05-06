The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show returns to NMU’s Superior Dome
GMC Gems and Cedar Lane Designs show off their craft ahead of the three-day event
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show is back at the Superior Dome!
The three-day sale starts Friday, May 6th at 5:00 P.M., with the doors closing at 9:00. They open again on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. and close at 6:00 P.M.. You’ll have your last chance to shop for unique, homemade gifts on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.
Joyce Charron of GMC Gems shows off her large collection of fluorescent sodalite.
Shantina Hatfield of Cedar Lane Designs explains why you’ll want to stop at her booth first:
Tickets are $3 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.