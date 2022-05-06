Sunny warm stretch into the weekend

*See NWS Alerts HERE.

Cresting high pressure lingers over Upper Michigan, keeping the track of a strong Central Plains system south of the region overnight through Friday for a warm and dry end to the week.

But, the combination of warm, dry conditions present a wildfire risk in the U.P. for through Sunday, especially during the afternoons as winds occasionally gust over 20 mph -- take caution on any outdoor burning.

The high pressure breaks down Sunday as a Northern Plains sweeps west through east over Upper Michigan, with rain and thunderstorm chances Sunday evening through early next week.

Temperatures gradually rise above the seasonal trend these next seven days.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south; warm and breezy with easterly winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain moving west through east in the evening; warm and breezy with southeast winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms; warmer and windy

>Highs: 60s to 70

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers diminishing in the afternoon, followed by another round of scattered rain showers in the evening; warm

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 70s

