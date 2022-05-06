Advertisement

Strong job market forecast for teenagers this summer

Strong jobs market for teenagers predicted this summer
Strong jobs market for teenagers predicted this summer(Kameleon007/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Teenagers looking to enter the job market this summer will have a good chance at employment. A new report from the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information Strategic Initiatives says they’re expecting a 10 percent teen unemployment rate.

The report expects 214,000 teens to be in the labor market this summer. 6,000 7,000 of those teens will be here in upper Michigan.

“A lot of people out there that want a job can get a job, teens especially, we expect the participation rate among teens to be higher than normal, there’s about 500,000 teens in Michigan age 16-19, that working-age population, we expect about half of them to be in the labor force this summer,” said Wayne Rourke, DTMB Bureau of Labor Market information Associate Director.

The full workforce analysis and job demand snapshots are available by clicking those links provided.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Fire trucks at the ISD.
Volunteer fire departments looking for new recruits
NTN South Strailhead
NTN Dirt Ball set for Saturday
They signed Articles of Incorporation to continue the process of developing the West End EMS...
Marquette County West End clerks sign Articles of Incorporation
People sitting during an Escanaba City Council meeting.
Escanaba City Manager to pursue purchase agreements with local developers