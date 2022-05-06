Strong job market forecast for teenagers this summer

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Teenagers looking to enter the job market this summer will have a good chance at employment. A new report from the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information Strategic Initiatives says they’re expecting a 10 percent teen unemployment rate.

The report expects 214,000 teens to be in the labor market this summer. 6,000 7,000 of those teens will be here in upper Michigan.

“A lot of people out there that want a job can get a job, teens especially, we expect the participation rate among teens to be higher than normal, there’s about 500,000 teens in Michigan age 16-19, that working-age population, we expect about half of them to be in the labor force this summer,” said Wayne Rourke, DTMB Bureau of Labor Market information Associate Director.

The full workforce analysis and job demand snapshots are available by clicking those links provided.

