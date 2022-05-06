Republican Kevin Rinke visits Marquette for town hall discussion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kevin Rinke visited Marquette Thursday evening. Rinke spoke to a crowd at the Staybridge Suites.

A business owner from the Detroit area, Rinke says the state needs to be run more like a business. Rinke said there were too many small business closures in Michigan during the pandemic and that families are currently struggling with rising inflation. He’s called for an end to the state’s personal income tax.

“Right now the government isn’t doing a good job investing your money, they’re spending it like drunken sailors, I want to give it back to you, the people, and allow you to choose how your money is spent so it benefits you, your family and your community,” Rinke said.

Rinke will continue his tour at Bay College in Escanaba Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m. After that, he’ll head to Manistique from 11:30 a.m. until one in the afternoon.

