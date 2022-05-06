Over a dozen U.P. schools to make school security upgrades

IRON MOUNTAIN & NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer announced Tuesday that more than a dozen Upper Michigan schools were awarded money to improve their school security. Sault Ste. Marie and Iron Mountain Public Schools both received the highest award in the U.P.: a quarter of a million dollars each.

Iron Mountain Superintendent Jerry Sardina said their safety improvements start with the entrances to their buildings, some of which are thirty years old.

“Doors and door security systems are our primary concern with the grant money. We want to upgrade the security cameras, the ability to see who is coming into the building, the ability to use card swipes or unlock doors from a secure location,” Sardina said.

The district oversees five buildings, and each building will be given $50,000 for upgrades. At North Elementary, a majority of the funds will replace its PA and bell system.

“There are areas of that building that cannot be reached with the PA system. There could be an announcement, lockdown, some sort of information going out, and certain areas would not hear it,” Sardina said.

Sardina said the school’s gym, cafeteria, and some classrooms are particular areas of concern. He says teachers will need two-way-radios or always stay near a telephone.

The $250,000 grant will cost the taxpayers nothing. Sardina says this grant money will allow money the district had previously saved for door projects to be reinvested for other improvements to the district.

“We are so excited in Iron Mountain to be able to do this,” Sardina said.

In Norway, Holy Spirit Catholic School is a privately funded school and receives no taxpayer money. The school was awarded $24,000 for much-needed improvements too.

“There are two sets of doors, both full of glass. People can see right into the school, they can see what is going on, and for school safety that is not optimal,” said Catherine Menghini, Holy Spirit Catholic School Principal.

The front doors will be completely new, and every exterior door will have updated key card access.

In addition, the main doors’ windows will be replaced with one-way glass, so no one can see inside. Menghini said these updates will give their students one less thing to worry about.

“Kids have a lot of things going on these days. They have had to navigate COVID, we never had that as students,” Menghini explained. “Any added security that makes them feel safe and secure in our building is much needed, and to the parents as well.”

Once districts finalize the paperwork, they can begin hiring contractors. Schools must complete upgrades by July of 2023.

